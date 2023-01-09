‘World’s most empowering dance class’ launches in Glasgow this month

SOS Dance is coming to Glasgow for the first time ever - letting Weegies bop to tracks from Beyoncé, Lizzo and Little Mix.

The ultimate feel-good dance experience, inspired by the biggest names in music, will launch in Glasgow this January - teaching Weegies how to strut like Beyoncé and whip their hair like J-Lo.

SOS Dance is a global dance brand on a mission to empower a generation of women to believe in themselves, using dance as a source of strength, power and confidence - which they can carry through into every aspect of their lives. The popular, sass-fuelled dance classes will now strut to Glasgow.

Taking place every Saturday afternoon (1.30pm - 2.30pm) from 21st January at Studio 22, certified SOS dance instructor, Céline Le Grice will break down choreography so it’s easy to learn, even if you’ve never taken a dance class before.

All SOS Dance routines are created by A-list backing dancers and choreographers who work with the entertainment industry’s biggest stars including Beyoncé, Lizzo and Little Mix.

Céline said: “SOS Dance is such an amazing community of passionate, supportive and inspiring women, and I’m so honoured to be bringing this unique experience to Glasgow.

“Our vision is all about empowering our students, who we call Queens, to feel strong and sexy to feel-good pop hits from the likes of Beyoncé, Lizzo and Little Mix. We’ll be cheering you on all the way as you strut your way to confidence!”

SOS Dance was founded by professional backing dancer Bonnie Lister Parsons. Bonnie founded Seen on Screen in London while dancing for the likes of Kelly Rowland, Florence & The Machine and The X Factor. Global brand, SOS Dance, was founded to bring Seen on Screen’s empowering routines to Queens across the country (and around the world).

SOS Dance Glasgow dance classes take place every Saturday, 1.30pm - 2.30pm at Studio 22, 22 Jamaica St, Glasgow, G1 4QD for students over the age of 16. Absolute beginners are welcome.