Lizzo tour UK: How to get tickets, presale, possible setlist and full The Special Tour dates including Glasgow
Lizzo is bringing her catchy songs to Glasgow - here’s everything you need to know about her UK tour.
Lizzo has announced a fifteen date UK and European leg of The Special Tour, including a date in Glasgow.
The exciting announcement will be in support of her most recent album Special which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, as well as being a huge hit with fans.
Rolling Stone heaped praise on the album saying it was “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”
The European leg of the tour will kick off on February 17, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum.
Lizzo will begin the UK leg of the tour at our very own OVO Hydro in Glasgow which will no doubt add more to the already electric atmosphere.
So, when will Lizzo be returning to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.
When is Lizzo coming to Glasgow?
Lizzo is scheduled to play OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday March 8, 2023.
How to get tickets for Lizzo Glasgow show
General sale for tickets for the European and UK leg of the show will go on sale on Friday (October 7) at 12pm via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
Will there be a presale?
Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday (October 4) at 12pm via Ticketmaster.
Live Nation will be hosting a presale event from Thursday (October 6) at 12pm.
Customers of O2 will have exclusive access to O2 Priority which will start on Wednesday (October 5) at 12pm.
Who is the support act?
Singer Songwriter Joy Crookes will support Lizzo on the UK leg of The Special Tour.
Crookes is a three-time BRIT nominated rising star and has fast cemented herself as an important, influential voice in British music.
What will the setlist be?
While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Lizzo played at Capital One Arena in Washington that might give fans a flavour of what they can expect at the upcoming show.
Lizzo played the following setlist on 27 September 2022:
- The Sign
- 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
- Soulmate
- Grrrls
- Boys
- Tempo
- Rumours
- Scuse Me
- Naked
- Jerome
- Break Up Twice
- Special
- Like a Girl
- Birthday Girl
- Everybody’s Gay
- Cuz I Love You
- If You Love Me
- Coldplay
- Truth Hurts
- I Love You Bitch
- Good as Hell
- Juice
- About Damn Time
Full UK tour dates
Lizzo will be playing the following shows in the UK throughout March 2023:
- March 8 - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
- March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena
- March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- March 15 – London, UK – The O2
