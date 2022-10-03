Lizzo is bringing her catchy songs to Glasgow - here’s everything you need to know about her UK tour.

Lizzo has announced a fifteen date UK and European leg of The Special Tour, including a date in Glasgow.

The exciting announcement will be in support of her most recent album Special which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, as well as being a huge hit with fans.

Rolling Stone heaped praise on the album saying it was “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

Most Popular

The European leg of the tour will kick off on February 17, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum.

Lizzo recieved flowers from Harry Styles after she kicked him off the top of the charts

Lizzo will begin the UK leg of the tour at our very own OVO Hydro in Glasgow which will no doubt add more to the already electric atmosphere.

Advertisement

So, when will Lizzo be returning to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is Lizzo coming to Glasgow?

Lizzo is scheduled to play OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday March 8, 2023.

How to get tickets for Lizzo Glasgow show

General sale for tickets for the European and UK leg of the show will go on sale on Friday (October 7) at 12pm via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

Will there be a presale?

Advertisement

Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday (October 4) at 12pm via Ticketmaster .

Live Nation will be hosting a presale event from Thursday (October 6) at 12pm.

Customers of O2 will have exclusive access to O2 Priority which will start on Wednesday (October 5) at 12pm.

Who is the support act?

Singer Songwriter Joy Crookes will support Lizzo on the UK leg of The Special Tour.

Advertisement

Crookes is a three-time BRIT nominated rising star and has fast cemented herself as an important, influential voice in British music.

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Lizzo played at Capital One Arena in Washington that might give fans a flavour of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Lizzo played the following setlist on 27 September 2022:

The Sign

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Soulmate

Grrrls

Boys

Tempo

Rumours

Scuse Me

Naked

Jerome

Break Up Twice

Special

Like a Girl

Birthday Girl

Everybody’s Gay

Cuz I Love You

If You Love Me

Coldplay

Truth Hurts

I Love You Bitch

Good as Hell

Juice

About Damn Time

Full UK tour dates

Advertisement

Lizzo will be playing the following shows in the UK throughout March 2023:

March 8 - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

March 15 – London, UK – The O2