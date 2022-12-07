Congratulations to all the staff at the salons and hairdressers that do their best to make us look braw!

The results are in for the 11th Annual Hair and Beauty Awards with thousands of votes cast - many Glasgow salons and hairdressers have been celebrated for their contribution to the industry in Scotland.

The top specialists gathered at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Sunday, December 4 for a night full of celebration. The 11 th Official Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2022 is an event dedicated to those who work hard and make their clients look and feel confident.

The awards showcased those who set trends, and take care of things like our hair, nails, and face. The event identified the dedicated experts and hardworking teams that come together to make others around them feel beautiful. These attributes are what made the winners stand out from the rest.

Creative Oceanic launched the Hair and Beauty Awards 11 years ago and the company has successfully delivered the event in Scotland, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and London, increasing the brand’s national appeal recognition.

A Spokesperson for The Official Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2022, said: “We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard work and for their amazing achievements.

“All winners should feel honoured as it is their clients who went behind the nomination process and put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve.”

Here’s the list of all the winners from Glasgow:

Best of Glasgow: Salon at No 1

The owner of Salon No 1 holds up the award for best in Glasgow

Most Loved Salon of the Year: The Cosmetic Goddess (Kilsyth)

The owner of The Cosmetic Goddess poses for a picture holding her award for most loved salon of the year

Make Up Salon of the Year: Flawless Make Up Studio (Hamilton)

Staff from Flawless make up studio pose at the DoubleTree after winning Make Up Salon of the Year.

Beautician of the Year: Julie Black (Beauty Boutique, Cumbernauld)

Julie Black poses with her award for Beautician of the Year for her work at Beauty Boutique in Cumbernauld

Skin Clinic of the Year: By Amy (Glasgow)

Amy poses with her award for Skin Clinic of the Year.

Men’s Stylist of the Year: Emily McKenna (Cumbernauld)

Emily McKenna holds her award for Men’s stylist of the year

Outstanding Salon of the Year: Riley Aesthetics (Glasgow)

Riley Aesthetic’s won outstanding Salon of the Year.

Tanning Salon of the Year: L & B Bronzing (Cumbernauld)

L&B bronzing won tanning salon of the year.

Training Academy of the Year: JT Collab Training Studios (Glasgow)

The staff for JT Collab and training studios won training academy of the year

Team of the Year: #Trend (Glasgow)

#trend won team of the year.

Colour Salon of the Year: Leanne Newlands Hair (Glasgow)

Leanne Newlands team won colour salon of the year

Beauty Salon of the Year Glasgow: Suzy Q’s Beauty

Suzy Q’s won beauty salon of the year in Glasgow

Hair Salon of the Year Overall Winner: TS2 Hair and Beauty (Cumbernauld)