The results are in for the 11th Annual Hair and Beauty Awards with thousands of votes cast - many Glasgow salons and hairdressers have been celebrated for their contribution to the industry in Scotland.
The top specialists gathered at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Sunday, December 4 for a night full of celebration. The 11 th Official Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2022 is an event dedicated to those who work hard and make their clients look and feel confident.
The awards showcased those who set trends, and take care of things like our hair, nails, and face. The event identified the dedicated experts and hardworking teams that come together to make others around them feel beautiful. These attributes are what made the winners stand out from the rest.
Creative Oceanic launched the Hair and Beauty Awards 11 years ago and the company has successfully delivered the event in Scotland, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and London, increasing the brand’s national appeal recognition.
A Spokesperson for The Official Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2022, said: “We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard work and for their amazing achievements.
“All winners should feel honoured as it is their clients who went behind the nomination process and put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve.”
Here’s the list of all the winners from Glasgow:
Best of Glasgow: Salon at No 1
Most Loved Salon of the Year: The Cosmetic Goddess (Kilsyth)
Make Up Salon of the Year: Flawless Make Up Studio (Hamilton)
Beautician of the Year: Julie Black (Beauty Boutique, Cumbernauld)
Skin Clinic of the Year: By Amy (Glasgow)
Men’s Stylist of the Year: Emily McKenna (Cumbernauld)
Outstanding Salon of the Year: Riley Aesthetics (Glasgow)
Tanning Salon of the Year: L & B Bronzing (Cumbernauld)
Training Academy of the Year: JT Collab Training Studios (Glasgow)
Team of the Year: #Trend (Glasgow)
Colour Salon of the Year: Leanne Newlands Hair (Glasgow)
Beauty Salon of the Year Glasgow: Suzy Q’s Beauty
