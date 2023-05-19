Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack signs new one-year extension
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

The top 15 funniest shop & business pun names in and around Glasgow - from Bacchialdi’s to Florist Gump

All of these shops will at least illicit a chuckle if you pass them on the street!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 19th May 2023, 12:41 BST

In Glasgow there’s hundreds of top-class takeaways, hairdressers, and other shops - so what better way to make your business stand-out than giving it a funny and memorable name?

From Florist Gump to Bacchialdi’s (round the back of Aldi’s) - there’s so many to choose from in the West of Scotland.

We all like to think Glasgow has the best patter - but with the amount of Airdrie representation on the list you might think that to get a business in the town you have to make the planning application panel at least chuckle.

Here’s our list of the 15 funniest pun names in and around Glasgow! Know any that are funnier? Let us know in the comments!

This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seems

1. Glasgow’s Miles Batter, Glasgow

This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seems Photo: Thomas Nugent via Geograph

This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it’s around the ‘back of Aldi’s’ - genius really.

2. Bacchialdi’s, Airdrie

This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it’s around the ‘back of Aldi’s’ - genius really.

Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon.

3. Florist Gump, Glasgow

Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon. Photo: -

How cheap!?!

4. Sofa King Cheap, Uddingston

How cheap!?! Photo: -

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GlasgowBusinessAirdrie