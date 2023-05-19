All of these shops will at least illicit a chuckle if you pass them on the street!

In Glasgow there’s hundreds of top-class takeaways, hairdressers, and other shops - so what better way to make your business stand-out than giving it a funny and memorable name?

From Florist Gump to Bacchialdi’s (round the back of Aldi’s) - there’s so many to choose from in the West of Scotland.

We all like to think Glasgow has the best patter - but with the amount of Airdrie representation on the list you might think that to get a business in the town you have to make the planning application panel at least chuckle.

Here’s our list of the 15 funniest pun names in and around Glasgow! Know any that are funnier? Let us know in the comments!

1 . Glasgow’s Miles Batter, Glasgow This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seems Photo: Thomas Nugent via Geograph

2 . Bacchialdi’s, Airdrie This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it’s around the ‘back of Aldi’s’ - genius really.

3 . Florist Gump, Glasgow Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon. Photo: -

4 . Sofa King Cheap, Uddingston How cheap!?! Photo: -

