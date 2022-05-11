With summer holidays just around the corner, many of us will be heading to Glasgow airport to start a trip abroad.

But unless you’re flying business or first class or are a frequent flyer with an airline loyalty scheme, the use of an airport lounge won’t be part of a trip.

Now we can travel abroad without many restrictions, some of us will want to start a holiday in style with the use of an airport lounge - a place to relax, have a complementary drink and something to eat.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Glasgow Airport lounge - how to book it, how much it costs and its opening hours.

The Departure Lounge at Glasgow Airport

What lounges are available at Glasgow Airport?

There are two airport lounges at Glasgow that don’t have ties to an airline - the UpperDeck Lounge and the Lomond Lounge.

British Airways and Emirates also have lounges in the airport, but these are only for passangers flying with them, who qualify for their use. For British Airways, the lounge can be used for passeangers that are silver or gold tier in their frequent flyer scheme, are flying business or first class or have a fully flexible ticket.

Glasgow Airport lounge opening times

UpperDeck Lounge: From now until the 14th April, The UpperDeck Lounge is open daily from 5am - 4.30pm with last bookings taken at 2.30pm

From 14th April onwards, The UpperDeck Lounge will be open daily from 5am-8.30pm with last bookings taken at 6.30pm.

The maximum stay in the Lounge is up to 3 hours from your arrival time.

Lomond Lounge: The Lomond Lounge is closed until further notice.

How much does the Glasgow Airport lounge cost?

The UpperDeck Lounge is £25 per adult and £19 per child. When open, the Lomond Lounge is £40 per adult and £30 per child.

What’s included in the price?

In the UpperDeck Lounge, passangers can enjoy up to four alcoholic drinks per person, a selection of snacks, free wifi, runway views, bar service, free magazines and newspapers, charging points and a TV.

How to book the Glasgow Airport lounge

Bookings can be made by calling the customer service team on 0345 050 708 or online.

Where it the Glasgow Airport lounge located?

The UpperDeck Lounge is located after security and is only accessible with a valid boarding card.