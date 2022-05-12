ATM or currency exchange services still not available at Glasgow Airport

If you’re travelling through Glasgow Airport, come prepared with cash and currency.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those jetting off on holiday from Glasgow Airport are being asked to come prepared as there are currently no ATM facilities or currency exchange available.

A post on the airport’s website reads: “We currently have no currency or ATM services available at the airport. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and advise you come to the airport prepared.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Departure Lounge at Glasgow Airport

Usually travellers could take out cash and exchange currency at the airport ahead of trips abroad. These services were due to return in early May, but are still not available due to the closure of the companies who operated the machines.

In a response to a customer who tweeted about the lack of cash facilites, Glasgow Airport staff wrote: "Hello, we have contracted a new business partner for managing the replenishment of cash machines at the airport. We sincerely hope that their software upgrades and recruitment of new staff is in place early May 2022".