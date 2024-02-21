A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flat in a converted church on Newlands Road in Cathcart was listed for sale yesterday, October 20, for offers over £179k.

The converted church dates back to 1898 - the flat retains many of its historic features following a full renovation back in 2006 that turned the old building of worship into 18 modern apartments.

The property also features the well-kept communal grounds and its traditional 'gothic-style' façade. It's a five minute walk from the flat to Cathcart train station, which is short journey from Glasgow Central Station.

In full the accommodation compromises: A welcoming entrance hallway with storage cupboard off, family bathroom complete with three-piece suite, open plan kitchen living room benefiting from modern base & wall mounted units, expansive master bedroom with en-suite and one further double bedroom with built in wardrobe.

To the rear, the property enjoys sizable garden grounds, one private allocated parking space and a communal cellar which can be accessed from the front of the building.

