A 3-bedroom Queens Park property has been listed for sale today, Valentine's Day, for offers over £279,000.
Located on Queen Mary Avenue in Glasgow's Southside, the property encompasses the ground and first level of a 'handsome' traditional villa with its own private garden.
The home is close to Queens Park and Crosshill train station - making for easy access to and from the city centre.
Features of the property include:
- welcoming reception hallway
- spacious and bright bay window lounge with feature fireplace and oak flooring
- dining sized kitchen to the rear with a range of base and wall mounted units
- there is a main family bathroom containing a three piece with shower over bath,
- generous double bedroom (first level)
- two further double bedrooms (second level)
- en-suite shower room.
