For Sale: 'Handsome' 3-bedroom traditional Southside villa listed for offers over £279k

The traditional Southside villa was listed for sale today, Valentines Day 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

A 3-bedroom Queens Park property has been listed for sale today, Valentine's Day, for offers over £279,000.

Located on Queen Mary Avenue in Glasgow's Southside, the property encompasses the ground and first level of a 'handsome' traditional villa with its own private garden.

The home is close to Queens Park and Crosshill train station - making for easy access to and from the city centre.

Features of the property include:

  • welcoming reception hallway
  • spacious and bright bay window lounge with feature fireplace and oak flooring
  • dining sized kitchen to the rear with a range of base and wall mounted units
  • there is a main family bathroom containing a three piece with shower over bath,
  • generous double bedroom (first level)
  • two further double bedrooms (second level)
  • en-suite shower room.

