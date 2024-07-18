Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the mid-air fire on a Boeing 767-332 (N197DN) last February 2023 between Edinburgh and New York, which caused an emergency landing at Prestwick Airport, an aircraft accident watchdog has released a report explaining why it happened

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has published a report into a serious incident involving a Boeing 767-332(ER) (N197DN) which suffered a contained engine failure leading to a fuel leak, and forced an emergency landing at Prestwick Airport on February 10 2023.

During takeoff from Edinburgh Airport bound for New York, a high-pressure turbine blade fractured in the right engine. The blade damaged a further five blades, but the engine was still capable of producing thrust.

The out of balance turbine caused vibrations sufficient to cause a slat track housing drain tube to fracture in the wing which allowed fuel to escape from the right wing fuel tank.

Due to the high engine vibration, the flight crew diverted the aircraft to Prestwick Airport. During the diversion, fuel escaping from the wing was ignited by the hot engine exhaust, and this was recorded on video by a passenger, but the flames extinguished before the landing.

The aircraft landed promptly, with full emergency service attendance. After the aircraft arrived on stand, the airport fire service noticed the fuel coming from the right wing and put provisions in place to capture the fuel, preventing it igniting on the hot engine or brakes. The passengers were rapidly disembarked, with no injuries.

A Safety Recommendation has been made to the Federal Aviation Administration that requires the Boeing Aircraft Company to demonstrate that following this serious incident, the design of the slat track housing drain tube on the Boeing 767 family of aircraft continues to comply with the certification requirements for large transport aircraft.