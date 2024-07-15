Strike action at Glasgow Airport called off after pay deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unite the Union have organised a pay deal with security staff at both Glasgow and Aberdeen Airport - meaning no disruption is to be expected this holiday season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike action by security staff at Glasgow Airport has been called off after a new pay deal was accepted.

No industrial action will take place this summer after 300 security staff members from Unite the Union at both Glasgow and Aberdeen airport accepted a new pay offer, a rise of up to 12.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICTS Central Search staff earlier this year rejected a basic pay increase of 4%, backdated to January alongside a £500 one-off payment. The front-facing job sees staff process and search passengers before their flights at the security area in Aberdeen and Glasgow Airport - alongside patrols, security points, dealing with emergency services, and the screening of all deliveries to the airport.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “We are pleased that the company came to its senses and got back round the table to make an improved offer which was acceptable to our members.

“The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”

The new pay deal includes the one-off payment of £500, a basic rise of five per cent, and an uplift in the shift allowance of 75p per hour - equivalent to a rise of around 5.9%. Double time shift rates have also been implemented on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

At least 15 full time posts will now be advertised with the search security staff - initially offered to existing part-time staff, following a deal made with Unite the Union.