Some Post Office’s will be operating on different hours this bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a long wait, the Platinum Jubilee weekend is here.

People across Glasgow will be gearing up to kick off the celebrations after weeks of preparations.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are expected to be a number of organised events and some street parties taking place across the region this weekend.

Royal Mail workers are set to go on strike

With people getting extra two days off this week, we can expect some changes to operating hours of stores, banks and Post Offices.

This may result in some delays to deliveries you may be expecting.

So, when are the post offices open over the Jubilee bank holiday?

Here’s everything you need to know about the operating hours.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

People across the country will have Thursday 2 June, and Friday 3 June off as a bank holiday to get a kick start on the celebrations.

Will Royal Mail deliver on bank holidays?

Royal Mail confirmed that on Thursday 2 June and Wednesday 3 June, the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays, there will be no collections or deliveries.

Some branches may be open, but no parcels dropped off will be posted until the Monday after the Jubilee weekend.

What are the opening times for Post Office’s in Glasgow?

To find out where your local post office is you can go on to the official Post Office website and use the branch finder page by simply typing in your postcode or city.

The main Royal Mail Post office in Glasgow City Centre can be found at 136 West Nile Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G1 2RD.

This depot will be operating on the following opening hours this weekend:

Friday 3 June - 9am - 5:30pm

Saturday 4 June - 9am - 12pm, 1pm - 5:30pm

Sunday 5 June - Closed

Here is a list of some of the closest Post Offices within the vicinity of Glasgow City Centre.

Merchant City - 59 Glassford Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G1 1UG

Sauchiehall Street - 177 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3ER

Hope Street - 47 Hope Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G2 6AE

Tradeston - 27 Bridge Street, Tradeston, Glasgow, G5 9JB

Charing Cross - 533 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G3 7PH

St Georges x - 94 Maryhill Road, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G20 7QB

What other shops and businesses are changing their operating hours for the Platinum Jubilee in Glasgow?

Many businesses across the region will be operating on varying opening hours across the long bank holiday.

You can check what supermarkets are open throughout the bank holiday at the GlasgowWorld roundup of the biggest supermarkets across the region and their operating hours.

How will Post Offices across the UK be commemorating the Jubilee?

The Post Office rolled out 1.3 million Platinum Jubilee 50p coins earlier this year to commemorate the momentous occasion.

People were excited to get their hands on the collectible.

Postmaster Umesh Sanghani, who has run Dedworth Green Post Office in Windsor for 23 years, alongside his wife Rashmita, said: “We had had many customers coming into our Post Office to check that we are going to get the special 50p coin.”

“They didn’t want to miss out on this souvenir. I am a Royalist. It is amazing that the Queen has reached her 70th anniversary.”