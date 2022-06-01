The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner.
As we draw closer to the four day long weekend people will be looking to start preparations for their celebrations.
With hopes of nice weather it is expected that people will flock to the supermarkets to buy supplies for their outdoor celebrations and BBQ’s.
So, when are the supermarkets open across the bank holiday weekend?
Here’s everything you need to know about the operating hours for the biggest supermarkets in the region.
When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?
The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June. Her reign has been the longest of any British monarch.
The official celebrations will take place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.
There will be an extra bank holiday given this year which will fall on Friday 3 June for the Jubilee celebrations.
Meanwhile, the usual May Day bank holiday has been moved to 2 June to make it longer.
What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?
Tesco
The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 6pm
- Friday 3 June: 8m - 6pm
The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:
Tesco Extra
Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S
- Thursday 2 June: 6am - 8pm
- Friday 3 June: 6am - 8pm
You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator.
Aldi
Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:
132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
These hours may vary depending on the store.
To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.
Sainsburys
The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
The closest Sainsburys store for Glasgow City Centre is:
Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator. You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.
Asda
The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm
The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:
ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge
1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm
- Saturday 4 June - 8am - 10pm
Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.
Co-op
The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:
Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ
The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.
Waitrose
The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:
Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm
You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder.
Lidl
Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 9pm
- Friday 3 June: 8am - 9pm
However, times may vary from store to store.
The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:
37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN
- Thursday 2 June: 8am - 9pm
- Friday 3 June: 8am - 9pm
You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder.
Morrisons
Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
However, the times above may vary from store to store.
The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:
Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm
- Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm
You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator.