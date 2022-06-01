Some stores may operate on alternate hours during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holidays.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner.

As we draw closer to the four day long weekend people will be looking to start preparations for their celebrations.

With hopes of nice weather it is expected that people will flock to the supermarkets to buy supplies for their outdoor celebrations and BBQ’s.

The extended four day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend means that there will be a change to supermarket opening times.

So, when are the supermarkets open across the bank holiday weekend?

Here’s everything you need to know about the operating hours for the biggest supermarkets in the region.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June. Her reign has been the longest of any British monarch.

The official celebrations will take place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

There will be an extra bank holiday given this year which will fall on Friday 3 June for the Jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile, the usual May Day bank holiday has been moved to 2 June to make it longer.

What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?

Tesco

The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 6pm

8am - 6pm Friday 3 June: 8m - 6pm

The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:

Tesco Extra

Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S

Thursday 2 June: 6am - 8pm

6am - 8pm Friday 3 June: 6am - 8pm

You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator .

Aldi

Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:

132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

These hours may vary depending on the store.

To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.

Sainsburys

The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

The closest Sainsburys store for Glasgow City Centre is:

Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator . You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.

Asda

The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm

The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:

ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge

1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Friday 3 June : 8am - 10pm

: 8am - 10pm Saturday 4 June - 8am - 10pm

Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.

Co-op

The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:

Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ

The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.

Waitrose

The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:

Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm

You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder .

Lidl

Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Friday 3 June: 8am - 9pm

However, times may vary from store to store.

The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:

37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Friday 3 June: 8am - 9pm

You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder .

Morrisons

Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

However, the times above may vary from store to store.

The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:

Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm