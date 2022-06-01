This week will see many establishments change their operating hours to accommodate the upcoming bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
From pubs being allowed to open later, to supermarkets operating on reduced hours, there will be many changes across the city.
Banks are usually closed on bank holidays but operate on different hours throughout the weekend.
Most Popular
So, when will banks in Glasgow shut for the bank holiday?
Here’s everything you need to know about the change in opening hours.
When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?
People across the country will have Thursday 2 June, and Friday 3 June off as a bank holiday to get a kick start on the celebrations.
The official date of the Platinum Jubilee was 6 February, however, celebrations were delayed until June in the hopes of people being able to enjoy the bank holiday in nicer weather.
Will banks around Glasgow be open?
HSBC
You can find out more about your local banking branch at the HSBC finder.
Buchanan Street - 2 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, Scotland, G1 3LB
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9:30am - 1pm
Barclays Bank
You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Barclays Bank finder.
Argyle Street - 83 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8BJ
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Glasgow Campus - BECO, 56-64 Kingston Street, Glasgow G5 8BJ
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Shawlands - 78/80 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NN
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Kirkintilloch - 21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1HW
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Bank of Scotland
You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Bank of Scotland finder.
Sauchiehall Street - 54-62 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3AH
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9am - 3pm
Argyle Street - 167-201 Argyle Street Glasgow G2 8BU
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9am - 5pm
Pollokshields - 236 Albert Drive, Pollokshields, Glasgow G41 2NL
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Victoria Road - 464 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8PB
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9am - 1pm
Byres Road - 174 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8SW
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Royal Bank of Scotland
You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Royal Bank of Scotland locator.
Sauchiehall Street - 23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3AD
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9am - 1pm
Glasgow City - 10 Gordon Street, Glasgow, G1 3PL
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - 9:30am - 1pm
Glasgow Charing Cross - 9 Clifton Place, Glasgow, G3 7JU
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
Glasgow Byres Road - 339 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QP
- Thursday 2 June - Closed
- Friday 3 June - Closed
- Saturday 4 June - Closed
What is the Platinum Jubilee?
A jubilee is a celebration of the life of the monarch and is celebrated to mark significant milestones in a monarch’s reign.
Each Jubilee has a name, used to reflect a certain length of time:
- Silver Jubilee: marks 25 years on the throne
- Ruby Jubilee: 40 years
- Golden Jubilee: 50 years
- Diamond Jubilee: 60 years
- Sapphire Jubilee: 65 years
- Platinum Jubilee: 70 years