Some banks will be closed this weekend due to the Jubilee celebrations.

This week will see many establishments change their operating hours to accommodate the upcoming bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

From pubs being allowed to open later, to supermarkets operating on reduced hours, there will be many changes across the city.

Banks are usually closed on bank holidays but operate on different hours throughout the weekend.

Royal Bank of Scotland, part of NatWest Group, is launching new green loans and green asset finance. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

So, when will banks in Glasgow shut for the bank holiday?

Here’s everything you need to know about the change in opening hours.

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

People across the country will have Thursday 2 June, and Friday 3 June off as a bank holiday to get a kick start on the celebrations.

The official date of the Platinum Jubilee was 6 February, however, celebrations were delayed until June in the hopes of people being able to enjoy the bank holiday in nicer weather.

Will banks around Glasgow be open?

HSBC

You can find out more about your local banking branch at the HSBC finder.

Buchanan Street - 2 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, Scotland, G1 3LB

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9:30am - 1pm

Barclays Bank

You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Barclays Bank finder.

Argyle Street - 83 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8BJ

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Glasgow Campus - BECO, 56-64 Kingston Street, Glasgow G5 8BJ

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Shawlands - 78/80 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NN

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Kirkintilloch - 21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1HW

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Bank of Scotland

You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Bank of Scotland finder.

Sauchiehall Street - 54-62 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3AH

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9am - 3pm

Argyle Street - 167-201 Argyle Street Glasgow G2 8BU

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9am - 5pm

Pollokshields - 236 Albert Drive, Pollokshields, Glasgow G41 2NL

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Victoria Road - 464 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8PB

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9am - 1pm

Byres Road - 174 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8SW

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Royal Bank of Scotland

You can find out more about your local banking branch at the Royal Bank of Scotland locator.

Sauchiehall Street - 23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3AD

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9am - 1pm

Glasgow City - 10 Gordon Street, Glasgow, G1 3PL

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - 9:30am - 1pm

Glasgow Charing Cross - 9 Clifton Place, Glasgow, G3 7JU

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

Glasgow Byres Road - 339 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QP

Thursday 2 June - Closed

Friday 3 June - Closed

Saturday 4 June - Closed

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

A jubilee is a celebration of the life of the monarch and is celebrated to mark significant milestones in a monarch’s reign.

Each Jubilee has a name, used to reflect a certain length of time: