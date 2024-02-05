Barrowland Ballroom Irish artists offer reward in the search for disappearing fiddle and viola in Glasgow
The Irish folk group's, Lankum, fiddle & viola 'disappeared' in Glasgow last night after a set at the Barrowlands on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Irish folk group have put out a notice searching for their fiddle & viola which 'disappeared' around midnight on Saturday, February 3, after they played a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom.
Lankum, who have a large following here in Glasgow, have promised a reward for the return of their fiddle and viola, which went missing somewhere between the Barrowlands on London Road in the East End, and the Double Tree by Hilton on Cambridge Street in Glasgow City Centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Both the string instruments were held within a dark fabric case, which the band need before they embark on the rest of their European tour - which is set to take them to France on February 12 as they play the Trabendo in Paris.
The musicians are offering a reward for the return of their lost instruments. Posting to X (formerly Twitter), Lankum wrote: "Lost in Glasgow last night. Cormac's fiddle and viola disappeared in Glasgow around midnight somewhere between the Barrowland Ballroom and Double Tree hotel on Cambridge St."
The post has been shared by fellow folk artists, Kneecap, The Pogues, and Iona Fyfe - and has received more than 1,500 retweets on the social media site.