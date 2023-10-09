Big Brother 2023: Everything you need to know about Glasgow contestant Olivia

This is the lowdown on Big Brother’s Glasgow contestant Olivia

After a five year hiatus, Big Brother is back on our screens having last aired on Channel 5 back in 2018 with the new series returning to ITV.

The newest group of housemates were kept under wraps until last nights (October,8) launch show which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

One particular contestant on the show will be of interest to Glaswegians as dancer Olivia hails from Glasgow and describes herself as being “very patriotic.” Speaking to ITV, Olivia spoke about why she applied to be in Big Brother and what viewers can come to expect from her.

What made Olivia apply to be in Big Brother?

“I grew up watching the show and I’ve always said if it ever comes back, I want to do it. I just think I fit the brief because I’ve got personality to sell and this is the best place for it.”

What part of the experience is she most looking forward to?

“The fact that it’s gonna be like being in a completely alternate universe. It’s a totally surreal experience.

“I like to meet people, I’m quite a social being. I think just the overall experience of getting to disappear for a few weeks and take part in something that’s so excluded from normal day-to-day life.”

How would Olivia’s friends and family describe her?

“Loud, confident, annoying. I’m the type of person who is up for anything. I’m the life and soul of the party. I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I’ll be fun.

“They know that they’re guaranteed a good night if I’m there.”

Who would be Olivia’s dream housemate?

“Alison Hammond.”

What is Olivia most likely to get nominated for?

“I think they’ll nominate me for being full on, and for my brutal honesty and oversharing of opinions.”

What would Olivia do if she won Big Brother?