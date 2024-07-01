Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to knock down an office block in Blythswood Square to make way for student accomodation in Glasgow City Centre

Glasgow City Council have approved plans to knock down an office block in Glasgow City Centre to build student accomodation in its place.

The ‘under-used’ office block will be replaced with student accomodation if developers go ahead with the proposed demolition and construction plans on Blythswood Square.

Developer Courie Investment Ltd will redevelop the corner site at 249 West George Street for student flats. The new student accomodation building will have a total of 149 studios. A document submitted to Glasgow City planners reads: “After careful assessment, the design team has concluded that the existing building should be demolished and the site be redeveloped to provide Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA). “As a new-build PBSA development, the building shall meet the highest standards in student residential design providing a mix of accommodation and innovative amenity spaces. It will be designed specifically for low-energy operation.

“The office space, while still partially occupied, has been unable to attract occupiers on traditional office leases since the collapse of DLA Piper’s lease over the entire building in 2015.

“There are a variety of site-epecific factors which have contributed to the situation; chief among these are deficiencies in the building’s design which render it unadaptable to modern Grade-A office requirements which are now routinely expected by prospective tenants in this area of the city.

“The positioning of the lift cores prevents floor layouts being altered or adapted to meet differing needs, while the small lifts provided fall short of the requirements of the most recent Equality Act Legislation.

“Basic refurbishments and repairs to the building will no longer provide office space that would be expected by the market.”

The six-storey office block is not of architectural or historic merit, despite consideration by Historic Environment Scotland in 2012.

249 West George Street | Google Maps

Courie Investment Ltd wrote: “The existing building has no townscape value and does not make a positive contribution to the conservation area.

The date of demolition and timescale of construction has yet to be confirmed. “It is in a poor condition. Any value attached by Glasgow City Council to the external appearance of the sandstone cladding would…be lost over time through the maintenance and replacement of the cladding.

“The building also fails to effectively ‘mimic’ the architectural features of nearby listed Georgian buildings which front Blythswood Square.