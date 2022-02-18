Castlemilk shopping centre set to receive over £3m to fund a “gamechanger” project

A shopping centre in Castlemilk is set to receive over £3m to fund a “gamechanger” project which could see a “household name supermarket” arrive.

The Braes, which was bought by G1 Group in 2020, is recommended to receive £2m this year from a Scottish Government fund, with a possible £1.35m in 2022/23.

Council leader Susan Aitken said it was “a final piece of the investment jigsaw” which will make a “huge positive difference” to the area.

Scotsman Group, the new name of G1, applied for the funding, a report to the council’s city administration committee revealed.

The “household name supermarket” is currently commercially confidential, a council spokesman said.

Scotsman Group owns a number of Glasgow venues including Arta, The Bothy, The Social, the Grosvenor Cafe and Committee Room No9 as well as One O One off licences.

The Castlemlik scheme is one of nine community projects which will share £3.7m from the Scottish Government’s Place Fund if Glasgow councillors agree to the proposed allocations on Thursday.

Other projects recommended to receive money include the redevelopment of Tollcross Winter Gardens and a community supermarket in Nitshill.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “As a south side councillor, I’m particularly pleased to see the commitment to the Braes Shopping Centre in Castlemilk.

“This is a gamechanger, a final piece of the investment jigsaw that will allow for the development of a household name supermarket and make a huge positive difference to the area.

“The Castlemilk community has pushed for this for decades. It knew what it needed and why and the city government has been supportive of local efforts to deliver that. A big well done to all those who have campaigned for this.”

The council report, from Cllr Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public realm, added the project will include “environmental improvements to this shopping centre, including enhanced public realm”.

It will also “stimulate the local economy and help small retail businesses”, encouraging “further commercial development”.

The Place Fund, a Scottish Government capital pot, is for councils to work with communities to develop projects under certain themes, such as town centre regeneration and economic development.

The other eight projects to benefit include Carbon Free Govanhill, which involves the creation of an allotment and recycling hub, and Laurieston Community Rooms, where replacement temporary accommodation, a new community kitchen and garden space will be provided.

There is also the Hamiltonhill Green Infrastructure project, developing active travel links between pocket parks, and the Parkhead Pantry Garden, which involves a new community growing space.

A Queensland Community Park scheme would see underused open space near two multi-storey flats in Cardonald developed and the refurbishment of two shop units next to the Ruchazie Cafe is also planned, creating a social kitchen and community cafe.

There could be a new community supermarket in Nitshill, the Treehills Community Supermarket, and the redevelopment of the B-listed Tollcross Winter Gardens is also included in the funding recommendations.

Cllr Aitken added: “After a difficult couple of years, this is a really welcome series of investments which can help unlock the potential across many of Glasgow’s neighbourhoods.

“From community kitchens and new growing spaces to new active travel links, these nine projects will benefit communities in every corner of the city, helping our residents to better appreciate their local areas.”

A further £3.2m has provisionally been allocated to Glasgow for subsequent years.