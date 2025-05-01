Celtic announce opening of official new store in Glasgow City Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic Football Club have put in a planning application for a new shop in Glasgow City Centre

Queen Street in Glasgow’s City Centre will see a new Celtic Football Club shop, the Scottish champions announced today.

The new shop launched in partnership with kit manufacturer Adidas is next door to Primark in the former Next building at 12-18 Queen Street, which closed down when the British retail giant moved to a larger premises in the former Topshop on Argyle Street.

This news comes ahead of the announcement of a new long-term partnership with global sports brand Adidas.

It’s unclear whether the current city centre Celtic shop, located at 154 Argyle Street near the four corners, would remain open or whether the new Queen Street shop would become the clubs new flagship store.

Celtic Football Club put in an application for advertisement consent on February 4, and received approval from Glasgow City Council’s planning board.

The new shopfront will see green illuminated letters reading ‘Celtic Football Club’ on a black background - the exact font of the lettering is still to be confirmed prior to the manufacture of the sign. Joined on the sign will be a white backlit Adidas logo, the clubs kit manufacturer, alongside a back lit white Celtic badge.

Inside the new Celtic Shop on Queen Street | Celtic FC

Also on display at the new Celtic shop will be internal illuminated freestanding signs displaying the Celtic logo in acrylic boxes, which will be centred on the shop window display.

Glaswegians can view the planning application for themselves by clicking here to visit the Glasgow planning portal.

This will be the third Celtic shop in Glasgow, including one in Celtic Park and the aforementioned shop on Argyle Street. It will also join the Celtic shops in Lanarkshire towns like Coatbridge and East Kilbride.

The new shop is expected to offer collectables, the latest kits, gifts, fashionwear, and more.

Celtic released a statement about the new shop today, they said: “As Celtic celebrate being crowned Scottish Champions and Glasgow’s No.1 yet again, the club is delighted to announce an exciting new city centre retail experience which will paint the town green and white.

“With the league flag to fly proudly again at Celtic Park, the city centre will now be welcoming a new flagship Celtic store.

“Replacing Celtic’s existing store on Argyle Street, the fantastic new Queen Street retail outlet (formerly the NEXT building) represents a huge development for the club and our supporters.”

It’s unclear when the new shop will open, as Celtic have yet to announce an official opening date but will open later this year.