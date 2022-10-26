It’s unclear whether or not the Christmas markets will return via a different operator, or not at all.

Will the Glasgow city centre Christmas markets be going ahead for 2022?

It’s been confirmed that Glasgow’s Christmas markets will not be going ahead as we know them, but will there be a Christmas Market in Glasgow at all?

Operators of the original Christmas markets released a statement at the start of last month, September 7, 2022, stating that they will not be organising Glasgow Christmas market 2022.

This comes after last year’s Christmas markets only appeared at St Enoch’s and not at George Square, when usually they appear at both.

In a statement made last year, the operators of the Christmas markets said they were unable to reach a ‘mutually agreeable plan’ for the seasonal event to take place at George Square - and it would seem that the same has happened this year, but for both markets.

As it stands, it’s unclear if the Christmas markets will return with another operator, although it looks unlikely.

This has come as a shock to locals, with one person commenting on the original post - “It’s almost like GCC don’t want people coming to the city. Everyone will just end up going to Edinburgh.”

When asked for confirmation if the Glasgow Christmas Markets were cancelled, a Glasgow Loves Christmas spokesperson said: “Glasgow is a hotspot of events and activity which offers top-class, all-year-round entertainment.

“Further details about the city’s festive programme will be released in due course.”

One woman asked the Council on Twitter for confirmation on if the Glasgow Christmas Markets were happening as she needed to book flights to come to ‘the best Christmas market in the UK.’

A spokesperson replied: “Hi, Afraid there is no Christmas Market taking place in Glasgow this year. You can find all the Festive activities taking place in the city here.”

Will there be any other Christmas markets in Glasgow?

Glasgow’s west end Christmas market and light switch on will be back this year. The festive fun on Vinicombe Street, Ashton Lane, Cresswell Lane and Ruthven Lane will take place this year from 12pm on Sunday 27 November. The Christmas lights switch on will be at 5.30pm on Vinicombe Street.

The Big Feed Christmas Family Festival at the SEC will gather ‘the very best street food vendors’ in Glasgow alongside a festive retail extravaganza with stalls and exhibits from traders selling festive goodies and gifts.

The Family Christmas Festival offers that social Xmas shopping experience with seasonal fun and a magical atmosphere to match the original Christmas markets.

There will be all sorts of fun things for kids and families, from story time to face-painting and of course; visits to Santa for £5 – with all profits from Santa visits donated to Cash For Kids. Tickets are on sale now for £11.35 each per adult, free for kids, from their website.

Santa will be at the Christmas Markets at the SEC in December - alongside seasonal fun for kids and market stalls and street food for adults.

Glasgow Vegan Christmas Markets is also back this festive season - going ahead on November 20 at the Drygate brewery in the East End of the city.

The vegan market will showcase small local businesses made strictly with no animal products. Tickets can be bought on their website here.