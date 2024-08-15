Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents and club members were given just two weeks notice ahead of the closure

The local community around South West Glasgow has expressed their anger as Bellahouston Swimming Pool is set to close for a year - with just two weeks notice given to residents and members.

Popular with the public, clubs, and learning to swim programmes, locals will now need to travel to either Pollok or Paisley to find a swimming pool.

Glasgow Life, an arms-length organisation (ALEO) of Glasgow City Council which operate the local authorities leisure and culture facilities, made the announcement yesterday, August 14.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life wrote:” As with any pool, planned investment allows us to deliver a more comfortable environment for swimmers and support the long-term provision of well-maintained leisure centres across the city.

“A sizeable programme of renovations at is due to start on Monday 19 August, with the pool due to close from Monday 2 September 2024. We expect the pool to reopen in August 2025. During this time no other facilities offered at Glasgow Club Bellahouston will be affected.

“By carrying out this planned maintenance, we will upgrade the pool equipment and refresh the changing village and toilets, ensuring Bellahouston swimming pool continues to serve the local community for years to come.”

Locals are outraged at both the lack of notice for the ‘planned investment’ which will see ‘refreshed’ changing rooms and toilets - and close the swimming pool from September 2 to August 2025.

Other sports facilities excluding the swimming pool will remain open to residents.

Bellahouston Swimming Pool will shut for nearly a year. | Glasgow Club

Under the official announcement by Glasgow Club, one local asked: “The general ineptitude and utter decline at bellahouston is truly a sight to behold. I’m hoping that one day it’s sold to the private sector.”

Another said: “What about reopening the saunas, steam rooms and jacuzzi?”

One other local responded: “Wow it closed during COVID lockdown and after COVID for refurbishment too. ..may as well just replace the whole thing.”