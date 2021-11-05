COP26: Full list of road closures in Glasgow due to protests

Whats’s happening? Thousands of protesters will take to the streets this weekend for planned COP26 protests.
What protests are planned? On Friday 5 November, the Fridays for Freedom youth march will take place from 11am in Kelvingrove Park with protesters marching to George Square.
Then on Saturday On Saturday, November 6, the COP26 Coalition has told Glasgow City Council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, starting around noon.
They will demand “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in Glasgow and in London on November 6, with more than 20 other protests planned across the world on the same day.
FFF Scotland, which held strikes in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2019, is a co-organiser for the Saturday march alongside groups including the Scottish Trade Unions Congress and Friends of the Earth Scotland.
Full list of Glasgow road closures from Friday 5 November
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9am till 4pm on Friday 5 November.
- Anchor Lane for its full length
- Argyle Street between Kelvingrove Street and St Vincent Street
- Blythswood Square (south side) for its full length
- Blythswood Square between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Douglas Street St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Dumbarton Road between Byres Road and Argyle Street (eastbound closed only)
- Elmbank Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- George Square (north side) for its full length
- Holland Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Kelvingrove Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- Nelson Mandela Place for its full length
- Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Radnor Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- Renfield Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Sauchiehall Street between Argyle Street and Royal Crescent
- South Frederick Street, northbound only
- St Vincent Street between Argyle Street and Pitt Street
- Wellington Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- West George Street between Pitt Street and George Square
- West Nile Street between St Vincent Street and Bath Street
Glasgow roads closed to traffic on November 6
From 5am until 6pm on 6 November these roads will be closed to cars.
- Anchor Lane for its full length
- Argyle Street between Kelvingrove Street and St Vincent Street
- Blythswood Square (south side) for its full length
- Blythswood Square between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
- Crown Street for its full length
- Douglas Street St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Duke Street between High Street and John Knox Street
- Dumbarton Road between Byres Road and Argyle Street (eastbound closed only)
- Elmbank Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- George Square (north side) for its full length
- George Street between George Square and High Street
- Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- High Street for its full length
- Holland Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Kelvingrove Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- London Road between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket
- Nelson Mandela Place for its full length
- Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Radnor Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- Renfield Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Sauchiehall Street between Argyle Street and Royal Crescent
- Shuttle Street for its full length
- South Frederick Street, northbound only
- St Vincent Street between Argyle Street and Pitt Street
- Trongate between Albion Street and Gallowgate
- Wellington Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- West George Street between Pitt Street and George Square
- West Nile Street between St Vincent Street and Bath Street