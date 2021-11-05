COP26: Full list of road closures in Glasgow due to protests

A number of roads in Glasgow will be closed this weekend for protests.

Whats’s happening? Thousands of protesters will take to the streets this weekend for planned COP26 protests.

What protests are planned? On Friday 5 November, the Fridays for Freedom youth march will take place from 11am in Kelvingrove Park with protesters marching to George Square.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then on Saturday On Saturday, November 6, the COP26 Coalition has told Glasgow City Council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, starting around noon.

They will demand “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in Glasgow and in London on November 6, with more than 20 other protests planned across the world on the same day.

FFF Scotland, which held strikes in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2019, is a co-organiser for the Saturday march alongside groups including the Scottish Trade Unions Congress and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Full list of Glasgow road closures from Friday 5 November

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9am till 4pm on Friday 5 November.

Anchor Lane for its full length

Argyle Street between Kelvingrove Street and St Vincent Street

Blythswood Square (south side) for its full length

Blythswood Square between West Regent Street and West George Street

Douglas Street St Vincent Street and West George Street

Dumbarton Road between Byres Road and Argyle Street (eastbound closed only)

Elmbank Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

George Square (north side) for its full length

Holland Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street

Hope Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street

Kelvingrove Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street

Nelson Mandela Place for its full length

Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street

Radnor Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street

Renfield Street between West Regent Street and West George Street

Sauchiehall Street between Argyle Street and Royal Crescent

South Frederick Street, northbound only

St Vincent Street between Argyle Street and Pitt Street

Wellington Street between West Regent Street and West George Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street

West George Street between Pitt Street and George Square

West Nile Street between St Vincent Street and Bath Street

Glasgow roads closed to traffic on November 6

From 5am until 6pm on 6 November these roads will be closed to cars.