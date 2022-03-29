Certain groups of people are now eligible for their 4th coronavirus jab

The spring booster roll out has officially started in Scotland, with vulnerable people across the country being asked to get a second booster to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Spring boosters will be offered to vulnerable individuals at least 24 weeks following their last booster jab.

Appointments were rolled out at the beginning of March 2022, and many people have already received their letters.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf released a statement following the announcement of the Spring Booster roll out, stating:

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against COVID-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.”

Mr. Yousaf added: “The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

So, who is eligible for the spring booster and where can you get one in Glasgow?

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth coronavirus jab.

Do I need an appointment for my covid booster?

You will be contacted by the NHS when you are due a spring booster. However, you can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online for your spring booster if you are eligible.

If you think you are eligible for a fourth jab but have not received your letter, and it has been six months since your last booster then contact your GP.

Who is eligible for a fourth jab?

Those who are eligible for a spring booster jab will receive a letter through the post that will contain full details of their appointment.

If the appointment is not suitable, details for rescheduling will also be available on the letter.

At the moment the criteria that is being applied to determine those eligible for a second booster are:

Those who will be 75 years old by 30/6/2022;

Some adults in identified clinical risk groups.

Individuals aged 12 years and over who have a weakened immune system

More information on why certain individuals are being offered a second booster vaccine can be found on the official NHS Scotland website.

Before you receive your second jab, you will need the two primary doses, as well as the first booster.

Those eligible for the first booster dose are:

Anyone aged 16 and over;

children and young people aged 12 to 15 years who are severely immunosuppressed and who have had a third primary dose;

children and young people aged 12 to 15 who are in an identified clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed.

Boosters will only be given 12 weeks after the previous dose. This should be taken into account when making an appointment.

The spring booster dose will usually be offered around 6 months after their last dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

However, some may be offered their booster sooner than this. Certain people may be offered their fourth jab at least three months after their last dose to help protect them against any increases in coronavirus infections.

How many doses do I need?

Around 5.5 million people in England aged over 75 or immunosuppressed will be eligible for a spring booster (Composite: Kim Mogg / JPIMedia)

At the moment, most people have been asked to get the two primary doses as well as a booster.

However, a fourth jab (second booster) is being offered to those who are vulnerable to help improve their protection against the virus.

While there have been no official announcements as of yet, there have been discussions of people being offered what would be a third booster jab along with their flu vaccine in the autumn of 2022.

Covid vaccine walk in centres in Glasgow

According to the official NHS Scotland website this is the list of the time and locations in which vaccine drop in appointments will be available throughout Glasgow:

Tuesday 29 March

Glasgow Club Castlemilk, 28 Dougrie Road, G45 9NH Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Club Donald Dewar, 220 Garscadden Road, G16 8SX Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Club Easterhouse, 12 Auchinlea Road, G34 9HQ Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Lagoon Leisure Centre, 11 Christie Street, Paisley, PA1 1NB Open 12.00pm until 4.00pm

Wednesday 30 March

Carmichael Hall, Eastwood Park, Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, G46 7JS Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Johnstone Town Hall, 25 Church Street, PA5 8EG Open 9.00pm until 7.00pm

Lagoon Leisure Centre, 11 Christie Street, Paisley, PA1 1NB Open 12.00pm until 4.00pm

Port Glasgow Town Hall, Shore Street, PA14 5HD Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Thursday 31 March

Glasgow Central Mosque, 1 Mosque Avenue, G5 9TA Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Club Easterhouse, 12 Auchinlea Road, G34 9HQ Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Friday 1 April

The Hub Community Education Centre, 405 Kilbowie Road, Clydebank, G81 2TX Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Union Street, G66 1HN Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Milngavie Town Hall, 71 Station Road, G62 8BZ Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Partick Burgh Hall, 9 Burgh Hall Street, Glasgow, G11 5LW Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Renfrew Leisure Centre, Paisley Road, PA4 8JL Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Saturday 2 April

Alexandria Community Centre, Main Street, G83 0NU Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Barrhead Health and Social Care Centre, 213 Main Street, G78 1SA Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Carmichael Hall, Eastwood Park, Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, G46 7JS Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque, 1 Mosque Avenue, G5 9TA Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Club Castlemilk, 28 Dougrie Road, G45 9NH Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Glasgow Club Easterhouse, 12 Auchinlea Road, G34 9HQ Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Union Street, G66 1HN Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Port Glasgow Town Hall, Shore Street, PA14 5HD Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Renfrew Leisure Centre, Paisley Road, PA4 8JL Open 9.00am until 7.00pm

Sunday 3 April