Kelvingrove Park: Police issue warning to visitors over anti-social behaviour

People planning on visiting Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park have been issued a warning by Police Scotland.

The local area commander for the West End is reminding people who are planning to visit Kelvingrove Park this spring or summer that anti-social behaviour and other criminal acts will not be tolerated.

What is Police Scotland saying?

Chief Inspector Natalie Carr, said: “Last year we saw a positive change in the behaviours in the park encouraging use by families and many members of our communities as well as tourists and visitors to our city who enjoyed the park and its beautiful scenery.

Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow. Pic: Robert Perry/JPI MEDIA

"So this year I want to get the message out clear and early that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated. As we head into the lighter evenings and hopefully, better weather, Police Scotland is once again working closely with Glasgow City Council to prevent repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour from occurring in and around Kelvingrove Park.

"Last weekend there were a number police and council resources in the park for your safety, and that will now continue throughout the summer season and into early autumn.

“Alcohol was seized last weekend and I do not want a repeat of previous years when unfortunately some young people placed themselves in a vulnerable state susceptible to harm due to their levels of intoxication so I would appeal to parents and guardians to make sure they know their children's whereabouts and ensure their safety.

"We will also be working with British Transport Police and First Bus to ensure safe travel to and from the park.