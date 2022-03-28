Police appeal after man assaulted near Glasgow Central Station

Police in Glasgow have appealed for information, after a serious assault near Central Station.

A 20-year-old man was walking along Gordon Street at around 9.45pm on Saturday night, when he was assaulted by a man who struck him on the head.

The man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The suspect is white, aged in his 20’s, with a medium build and short black hair, shaved in at the sides. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black motif on the chest, black tapered tracksuit trousers and black trainers with white soles.

Officers will review any relevant CCTV footage from in an around that area for any images which could assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann said: “We believe that five minutes prior to the assault taking place, there was an altercation between the two men. This area is always busy with people out and about and revellers socialising. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Even if you think your information is not important, let us be the judge of that and please do pass it on. A young man has sustained a serious head injury and it’s vital we find the person responsible.”