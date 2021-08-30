Police launch investigation into ‘anti-Irish’ singing in Glasgow

Police have launched an investigation into ‘anti-Irish’ singing which took place in Glasgow on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation into the singing.

What happened: Videos on social media show a group marching through Glasgow city centre, singing ‘the famine is over, why don’t you go home’.

Police Scotland has now launched an investigation into the incident, describing the behaviour as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did Police Scotland say: ACC Bernard Higgins said: “We did not facilitate this event and to say so is inaccurate. Officers on patrol came across this group as it was making its way through Glasgow City Centre. Due to the numbers and to ensure public and officer safety, additional officers were called to assist and, at this point, individuals’ details were noted and the group dispersed.

“A retrospective investigation into this anti-Irish Catholic singing has been launched and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage and footage on social media. I fully expect a number of arrests to be made.

“This type of anti-Irish Catholic behaviour is wholly unacceptable. Our enquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take the appropriate action against them. We would ask anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.

However, the challenges of the sectarianism still evident in some parts of Scotland are a much broader societal problem and, whilst policing will have a role to play in addressing the symptoms, its causes are a problem which require a more effective, joined-up, civic response.”

What have politicians said: Health secretary Humza Yousaf hit out at those singing, posting on Twitter: “For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to “go home” - Scotland is their home.