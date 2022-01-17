Police say man shot in city’s East End was victim of ‘targeted shooting’

A man was found with serious injuries after he was the victim of a ‘targeted shooting’

Police are investigating a targeted shooting which took place in the city’s East End on Saturday.

A 31-year-old male was found with serious injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning with police attending the scene at 00.10am.

The man was found on Barony Drive in the Baillieston area of the city

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being transferred to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police say he was shot shortly before he was found and appeared to be the target of the attack.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright said: “This was a targeted attack and the 31-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, however we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

“The roads in the area will be opened today, however we will have increased patrols thereafter and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.