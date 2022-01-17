Scottish champions Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren and Partick Thistle have all been active in the market in January

As the January transfer window passes the midway point, Scottish clubs still have two weeks remaining to complete their business.

Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren and Partick Thistle have all been active, with new players arriving and others leaving on loan to free up funds.

Ahead of the Premiership restart this evening, GlasgowWorld assesses all four Glasgow-based clubs at the midway point of the window:

RANGERS

INS: James Sands (loan, New York City), John Souttar (pre-contract, Hearts)

OUTS: Jermain Defoe (released), Stephen Kelly (loan, Salford City), Josh McPake (loan, Tranmere Rovers), Kai Kennedy (loan, Hamilton Accies), Ben Williamson (loan, Raith Rovers)

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst sealed the pre-contract signing of Hearts defender John Souttar on Friday, with the 25-year-old likely to move to Ibrox in the summer.

James Sands was the club’s first addition of the month, arriving on an 18-month loan deal from New York City, with the Light Blues retaining an option to buy the US international outright.

Hearts defender John Souttar has signed a pre-contract with Rangers.

Swiss striker Cedric Itten is also back at Rangers after his season-long loan stint in the Bundesliga with Greuther Furth was cut short.

As for players leaving the club, the standout name is veteran frontman Jermain Defoe, who brought his three-year stay to an end last week.

Several of the Gers’ exciting youngsters have been sent out on temporary loans to clubs across the UK, with midfielder duo Stephen Kelly and Josh McPake moving south of the border to Salford City and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

Winger Kai Kennedy and central midfielder Ben Williamson have been shipped out to Championship clubs Hamilton Accies and Raith Rovers.

Centre-back Jack Simpson is expected to head through the exit door this month, with Middlesbrough seemingly a potential destination.

CELTIC

INS: Daizen Maeda (loan, Yokohama F. Marinos), Yosuke Ideguchi (undisclosed fee, Gamba Osaka), Reo Hatate (undisclosed fee , Kawasaki Frontale), Johnny Kenny (£125,000, Sligo Rovers)

OUTS: Liam Shaw (loan, Motherwell)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou managed to secure his three main targets on the eve of the transfer window opening, with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate all completing their moves to Parkhead.

Pacy striker Maeda joined on a six-month loan deal from Postecoglou’s former club Yokohama F. Marinos, but the Hoops are obligated to buy for a fee in the region of £1.6million.

Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi have settled well and are working on the language barrier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Midfielder Ideguchi departed Gamba Osaka for a reported £850,00, while versatile Hatate, who can play in a number of positions, completed a switch from Kawaski Frontale, with both players signing four-and-a-half-year deals.

A £125,000 deal for Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny followed as Celtic fought off Hibs for his signature, with the 18-year-old committing his future to the club long-term.

Fringe player Liam Shaw is the only player to have departed the Hoops so far. The midfielder will spend the remainder of the season on loan to Motherwell at Fir Park.

Flop £5m goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, midfielder Ismaila Soro and defender Osaze Urhoghide are three players likely to leave the club in January.

ST MIRREN

INS:

OUTS: Joshua Jack (loan, Albion Rovers)

Transfer activity in Paisley has been quiet so far with only youngster Joshua Jack moving to League Two Albion Rovers on loan in search of first-team action.

Manager Jim Goodwin is desperately trying to retain the services of star man Jamie McGrath until the end of the season, despite admitting he is resigned to losing the Republic of Ireland international in the summer.

St Mirren star Jamie McGrath has set his sights on down south. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

If McGrath were to depart during this window, out-of-favour Hibs midfielders Alex Gogic and Scott Allan have both been linked with moves to the Buddies.

Saints currently have a handful of academy youngsters on loan at clubs in the Lowland League. Daniel McManus and Luke Kenny have extended their spell at East Kilbride until the end of the campaign, while Kieran Offord and Dylan MacDonald joined East Stirlingshire.

PARTICK THISTLE

INS: Robbie Crawford (undisclosed, Motherwell)

OUTS: Shea Gordon (loan, Queen of the South), Harry Stone (end of loan), Jake Hastie (end of loan)

Ian McCall has reportedly missed out on two signing targets but the Jags boss has brought in Robbie Crawford on a permanent six-month contract after the midfielder left Motherwell.

Contract extensions were signed by goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon and centre-back Tunji Akinola as both players extended their stay in Maryhill until the summer of 2023.

Shea Gordon moved to Championship rivals Queen of the South but it remains to be seen if Partick Thistle recall any of their young players currently gaining experience in the Lowland League and Juniors to boost their bid for promotion.