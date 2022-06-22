Your latest news update for Glasgow

A four-day working week on full pay for council staff in Glasgow could be backed by councillors. Councillor Dan Hutchison from the Scottish Greens wants officials to investigate the impact of cutting the number of days worked by employees.

The owner of a west end cafe has announced on social media that the Queen Margaret Drive shop would be closing on Sunday, June 26. They described the last two years at Caffe de Sara as ‘very long, hard years’ but said the decision was not ‘taken lightly’.