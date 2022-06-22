At a glance
- City council to consider four-day working week
- West end Cafe announces closure
- Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is recreated in Glasgow’s Braehead Shopping Centre
A four-day working week on full pay for council staff in Glasgow could be backed by councillors. Councillor Dan Hutchison from the Scottish Greens wants officials to investigate the impact of cutting the number of days worked by employees.
Most Popular
The owner of a west end cafe has announced on social media that the Queen Margaret Drive shop would be closing on Sunday, June 26. They described the last two years at Caffe de Sara as ‘very long, hard years’ but said the decision was not ‘taken lightly’.
Michelangelo’s famous pieces which are known to the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, have been recreated inside Glasgow’s Braehead shopping centre.The unique travelling exhibition, which has welcomed visitors from across the world, showcases life-sized photographs of the famous artwork.