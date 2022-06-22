Primal Scream will be playing Glasgow next month.

Glasgow formed band Primal Scream will be bringing their iconic Screamadelia to their hometown next month.

The ‘Screamadelica Live’ tour will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the influential and iconic album that broke the band into the mainstream upon its release in the 1990’s.

So, when is Primal Scream scheduled to come to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Primal Scream

When are Primal Scream playing Glasgow?

The band will be playing the iconic Queen’s Park Recreation Ground in Glasgow for not one, but two nights.

Primal Scream will play on 1 and 2 July. Doors are expected to open at 5pm on both days.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for both shows, however, Friday 1 July has low availability.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

Where else in the UK is the band playing?

What will the setlist be?

Fans will no doubt get to hear their favourite songs from Screamadelica like Movin’ On Up and Don’t Fight It, Feel It.

While the official setlist is not available as of yet, setlist.fm have released previous setlists of the band’s most recent shows.

This setlist was played Wide Awake Festival 2022 at Brockwell Park in London on 28 May:

Movin’ On Up

Slip Inside This House

Don’t Fight It Feel It

Inner Flight

Come Together

Screamadelica

Damaged

I’m Comin’ Down

Higher Than the Sun

Shine Like Stars

Encore:

Loaded

Jailbird

Country Girl

Rocks

Where else are the band playing in the UK?

Primal Scream will be taking their Screamadelica tour to the following locations across the UK:

8 July - The Piece Hall, Halifax

9 July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

16 July - Alexandra Park, London

22 July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Who are Primal Scream?

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream on stage at the Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 2011. The band performed their 1991 album Screamadelica to mark its 20th anniversary. Picture: Phil Wilkinson/TSPL

Primal Scream are a Scottish rock band originally formed in 1982 in Glasgow by Bobby Gillespie (vocals) and Jim Beattie.

The band’s current lineup consists of Gillespie, Andrew Innes (guitar), Martin Duffy (keyboards), Simone Butler (bass), and Darrin Mooney (drums).

Barrie Cadogan has toured and recorded with the band since 2006 as a replacement after the departure of guitarist Robert "Throb" Young.

While the band gained some recognition when they first emerged on the scene it wasn’t until they leaned into more of a psychedelic, rock and dance sound that they broke through into the mainstream scene.

Their third album Screamadelica was released in 1991 and broke them into the mainstream, and sent their career on an upward trajectory. The album peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart.

The album received wide praise from critics, and has been frequently named one of the best albums of the 1990s in various polls. It won the first Mercury Music Prize in 1992.

Since its release Screamadelica has sold over three million copies worldwide.

Throughout their career the band has released 11 studio albums, one EP, four compilation albums, and one live album. All of which have spawned over 26 singles.