Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Covid restrictions have been eased in Scotland despite high infection rate

University staff in Scotland are set to begin a five day strike action

A man has been charged with assault on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street

Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are being eased despite infection levels said to be high. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed last week that from today (21 March), businesses such as bars and restaurants are no longer required to retain customer contact details.

University staff across Scotland are set to begin a five day strike action in a dispute over pension cuts - which means University and College Union members from 11 Scottish institutions, will walk out from today making it the third round of strike action in the current academic year.