A man dies in hospital after being bit by a car on Kilmarnock road

Nicola Sturgeon has said face masks in Scotland will resume until next week, insisting it’s the right decision. Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister explained that given the current spike in case numbers, she considers it ‘prudent’ to retain this requirement for a further short period.

Glasgow City Council trade union members are to strike for two days later this month over an equal pay dispute. Workers will strike on March 29 and 30 in calls for equal pay compensation payments. It could see over 12,000 workers out on strike.