Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Glasgow Subway workers to strike over ‘staff pressure’

Local residents fear ‘lack of play area’ for children in new housing development

Rapist who attacked woman at canal in Maryhill jailed for life

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Subway workers have voted to strike on four days next month, which clashes with Rangers’ first four home games of the new season. Members of the Unite union will begin to walk out on Saturday 6 August. The first strike day coincides with Rangers’ opening Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

A bid to build 65 new homes on the site of a former Glasgow school has sparked concerns about a lack of outdoor play areas for children. Concerns were raised about the development by local residents about the lack of outdoor spaces and children’s play area on site.