- Glasgow Subway workers to strike over ‘staff pressure’
- Local residents fear ‘lack of play area’ for children in new housing development
- Rapist who attacked woman at canal in Maryhill jailed for life
Glasgow Subway workers have voted to strike on four days next month, which clashes with Rangers’ first four home games of the new season. Members of the Unite union will begin to walk out on Saturday 6 August. The first strike day coincides with Rangers’ opening Premiership game against Kilmarnock.
A bid to build 65 new homes on the site of a former Glasgow school has sparked concerns about a lack of outdoor play areas for children. Concerns were raised about the development by local residents about the lack of outdoor spaces and children’s play area on site.
A rapist who carried out a sex attack on a vulnerable woman who was found dead hours after the canal-side assault was given a life sentence. 38-year-old Lars Pedersen, preyed on Alison McAllister after coming across her at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.