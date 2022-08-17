Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: LGBTQ+ friendly hotel opens in Glasgow, Celtic footballer arrested and charged due to alleged drink-driving and funding available to help Glasgow homes and businesses
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- LGBTQ+ friendly hotel opens in Glasgow
- Celtic footballer arrested and charged due to alleged drink-driving
- Funding available to help Glasgow homes and businesses
An LGBT-friendly hotel with a rooftop bar is opening above popular nightclub Polo Lounge. Revolver Hotel will welcome guests after permission was secured to revamp former offices in listed Virginia House last year.
Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been charged with drink-driving in the early hours of Monday morning after being refused entry to a nightclub in Glasgow. The player was arrested over a ‘road traffic offence’.
Funding to help Glasgow people and businesses prepare for the next stage of the Low Emission Zone is being made available. The Low Emission Zone will come into force on June 1 next year, which could see certain vehicles banned from travelling through Glasgow city centre.