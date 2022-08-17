Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

LGBTQ+ friendly hotel opens in Glasgow

Celtic footballer arrested and charged due to alleged drink-driving

Funding available to help Glasgow homes and businesses

An LGBT-friendly hotel with a rooftop bar is opening above popular nightclub Polo Lounge. Revolver Hotel will welcome guests after permission was secured to revamp former offices in listed Virginia House last year.

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been charged with drink-driving in the early hours of Monday morning after being refused entry to a nightclub in Glasgow. The player was arrested over a ‘road traffic offence’.