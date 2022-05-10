Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Man wanted in connection with rape and assault ‘may be in Scotland’

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help support the parents of a Glasgow toddler who tragically died abroad. Three-year-old TJ Mathe, who lived in Knightswood died in accident while visiting his grandparents in Zimbabwe. TJ’s nursery school who set up a fundraiser to bring him home, successfully raised over £5000 to help support his devastated family.

Detectives are on the hunt for a person who covered their face and set a vehicle on fire, twice on the same day in Glasgow. The first incident occurred around 5.15pm and again hours later around 10.55pm on Woodhill Road, Saturday May 7th. The fires are believed to be targeted.