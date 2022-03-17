Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Nicola Sturgeon says thousands of Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Scotland as early as this weekend

Glasgow prisoner dies after appearing in court while suffering from sepsis

24-year-old woman arrested after alleged murder in Clydebank

Thousands of refugees from Ukraine could arrive in Scotland within days as efforts to ensure accommodation and support is in place for the those, who could come to the country as early as this weekend. Nicola Sturgeon announced £15million pounds of funding to assist the effort.

A Glasgow woman died in police custody after being arrested wearing just vomit-stained pyjamas. Caroline McLeod was rushed to hospital where it was discovered she was suffering from sepsis and had pneumonia in both lungs just hours after she appeared in Glasgow Sheriff Court.