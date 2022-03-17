At a glance
- Nicola Sturgeon says thousands of Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Scotland as early as this weekend
- Glasgow prisoner dies after appearing in court while suffering from sepsis
- 24-year-old woman arrested after alleged murder in Clydebank
Thousands of refugees from Ukraine could arrive in Scotland within days as efforts to ensure accommodation and support is in place for the those, who could come to the country as early as this weekend. Nicola Sturgeon announced £15million pounds of funding to assist the effort.
A Glasgow woman died in police custody after being arrested wearing just vomit-stained pyjamas. Caroline McLeod was rushed to hospital where it was discovered she was suffering from sepsis and had pneumonia in both lungs just hours after she appeared in Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A woman has been arrested after an alleged attempted murder in Clydebank. A white Toyota car was reported to deliberately drive into a 31-year-old man around 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 15 and police have issued an appeal for information on the incident.