At a glance
- Warner Brothers to ‘shelve’ Batgirl movie filmed in Glasgow
- Consultation on Battlefield redesign plans to close in two weeks
- Subway strike action suspended as pay talks continue
The upcoming Batgirl movie, which was filmed in Glasgow, has reportedly been shelved following poor test screening results. The DC film, has costed an estimated £57.6m. Warner Bros decided to cancel the release of the production, as reported by US publication The New York Post.
Most Popular
Battlefield residents have two more weeks to have their say on plans to redesign the area’s streets to prioritise people over vehicles. Glasgow City Council launched a consultation on its ‘Connecting Battlefield’ project in early July and will be collecting views until August 14.
Planned strike action on the Glasgow Subway has been suspended. Workers had been due to walk out for 24 hours on four dates in August. However, SPT on Tuesday said it had been advised the action has been suspended. They added It will continue in “constructive discussions” with Unite union going forward.