Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

The upcoming Batgirl movie, which was filmed in Glasgow, has reportedly been shelved following poor test screening results. The DC film, has costed an estimated £57.6m. Warner Bros decided to cancel the release of the production, as reported by US publication The New York Post.

Battlefield residents have two more weeks to have their say on plans to redesign the area’s streets to prioritise people over vehicles. Glasgow City Council launched a consultation on its ‘Connecting Battlefield’ project in early July and will be collecting views until August 14.