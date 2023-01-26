The potential development is just down the road from the Hydro, and right next to the Kingston Bridge

Dandara Living, one of the UK’s biggest Built-to-Rent developers, have launched a public consultation as they hope to build nearly 500 student flats and 500 houses on the banks of the River Clyde.

Hoping to build nearly 500 one,two, and three-bedroom homes alongside 490 student apartments, the new-build firm have launched a public consultation to get Glaswegians’ thoughts on building on the derelict land overlooking the Kingston Bridge at Anderston Quay.

Originally Dandara Living hoped to build only new-build housing, but has since altered the original proposal of ‘energy efficient apartments’ to include student accommodation.

Alongside the new homes and flats - the application promises ‘associated high quality amenities’ on the ground and first floors of the buildings, including a cycle hub, large open plan gym, residents lounge, and co-working spaces with views onto the River Clyde.

Central to the site’s design is the creation of a new ‘urban park’ for use by residents and the local community. New private courtyard spaces and recreational areas will be available to residents with ‘extensive planting and landscape throughout.’

The city wharf development, highlighted in red, will be home to nearly 500 student flats and 500 new-build homes if the application goes through

A public exhibition of the proposed plans will be held on Tuesday January 31, from 2pm until 7pm, at Central Quay, Hyde Park Street, G3 8BW, with a closing date of February 15 for feedback.

A second event will take place on February 23 from 2pm until 7pm with a closing date of March 9 for comments. People can also view the plans online at the consultation site or call the team on 0800 987 5990.

Rachel Allwood from Dandara Living said: “This is a prestigious location which commands a special development given its close proximity to the Kingston Bridge.

“Following our initial consultation work and having listened to many stakeholders, we now have a design and a mix of accommodation that we believe will provide the right development for the area, meeting the needs of the city and fulfilling Glasgow City Council’s ambition to increase city living, as well as help address the ongoing urgent lack of student accommodation.

“We are passionate about the development being as accessible and inclusive as possible and are looking at ways to work with the community including developing ideas for the urban park.

“We have owned the land for some time and intend to be the onsite operator to ensure our vision will be delivered to the highest standards possible.”

Dandara Living will renovate this piece of land on Anderston Quay - right next to the Kingston bridge and just down the road from the OVO HYdro