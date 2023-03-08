Nicola Sturgeon will donate her letter of appointment as First Minister as she prepares to step down from the lead role

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes significant donation to Glasgow Women’s Library, the UK’s only Accredited Museum dedicated to the lives, histories, and achievements of women.

Her Commission to become First Minister was donated to Glasgow Women’s Library (GWL) today where it will become part of the Library’s permanent museum collection. The Commission will be on display as part of the Library’s latest exhibition, Donor Stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The First Minister, who has previously described GWL as a ‘truly national treasure’ has bestowed to the organisation, her personal Commission which she received for her initial appointment as First Minister in 2014 marking the first time a woman had ever held the role.

The First Minister said:“Glasgow Women’s Library is such a unique and special place that not only dedicates itself to sharing the histories and achievements of women throughout the ages - but also makes a difference to the lives of women today, by offering excellent resources, advice and support.

“It is an honour to be able to share a piece of my own personal history with the Library. Hopefully this donation will encourage more women to get involved in politics, and to forge their own path in their lives and their careers whatever field they are in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When women are able to contribute in our society by sharing their talents, skills, ideas and unique perspectives, we all benefit. As the first female First Minister of Scotland, I’m proud to have played even just a small part in contributing to the history of trailblazing Scottish women.”

Nicola Sturgeon will donate her personal commission as First Minister to Glasgow Women’s Library - pictured here is the FM during a visit in 2015

Set up in 1991, Glasgow Women’s Library is the UK’s sole Accredited Museum dedicated to women’s history, and a designated Recognised Collection of National Significance. In 2021, GWL was awarded a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a two year project, ‘Three Decades of Changing Minds,’ which enables GWL to catalogue its own thirty year history and deliver related events and exhibitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donor Stories spotlights some of the thousands of items gifted to GWL over the past thirty years that make up its entirely donated unique museum, archive and library collection.

Sue John, Co-Director of Glasgow Women’s Library, said: “We are honoured that the First Minister has chosen to donate her Commission to become First Minister to Glasgow Women’s Library. This is not only an incredibly significant item in itself, but it is also symbolic for us as it marks the first female - and feminist - First Minister of Scotland.”

The Commission of the First Minister is on display as part of the exhibition Donor Stories at Glasgow Women’s Library until April 292023 and can be viewed during opening hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement