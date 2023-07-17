Two Doors Down Fans will recognise this home from one of the show’s funniest scenes

A home in Hamilton that featured on BBC Scotland sitcom Two Doors Down has been listed for sale by Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents for £165,000 last week.

The home, which featured in one of the show’s most memorable moments - the big kick-off in the front garden between Alan and Cath.

Earlier on in the show’s lifespan - most of the outdoor scenes were filmed in Bishoppbriggs, but have since moved the filming of outside scenes to Hamilton.

Avonbrae Crescent stood in for the iconic Latimer Crescent in the show - the three bedroom home is located a few minutes from the South Lanarkshire town centre - and is nearby Chatelhaurault Primary School.

Take a look inside the home that featured in so many scenes in Two Doors Down!

1 . Avonbrae Crescent The exterior of the property which featured in outdoor scenes for Latimer Crescent

2 . Avonbrae Crescent The entrance opens up into the hall and living area.

3 . Avonbrae Crescent The living room looks out onto Avonbrae Crescent and front garden, with a feature fireplace too.

4 . Avonbrae Crescent There’s space to sit in the living room