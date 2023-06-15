Popular long-standing Rangers pub the Bristol Bar could face liquidation this year.

The family-run pub, which is a 15 minute walk from Celtic’s stadium, Parkhead, shut last month to undergo ‘important refurbishment works’ and was originally set to open on at the start of this week, Monday June 12.

It was on June 12 that the owners of the Bristol Bar were notified of a petition presented to the Sheriff suggesting that the bar be ‘wound up’ by the court and an interim liquidator be appointed.

Now the pub has eight days before the court appoints a liquidator to wrap up all holdings of the pub.

The interior of the Bristol Bar - which is facing liquidation

There’s been a pub standing on the site as far back as 1874, and was previously known as the White Horse, Great Eastern Bar, The Quarter Gill, and now The Bristol Bar.

The pub was acquired by the family back in 1996, and has been run as a Rangers supporters pub ever since.

It’s not the first the pub has faced controversy with city officials, back in the mid 2000’s the pub opened the adjoining club, ‘The Cruz Club’, which never opened as the owners never got permission or a license to open it.

An advertisement of the petition appeared in the Metro newspaper, from Frances Ennis, Petitioner’s Agent for Bellwether Green Solicitors, and stated: “Notice is hereby given that on 12th June 2023 a Petition was presented to the Sheriff at Glasgow by Bristol Bar (Glasgow) Ltd having their registered office at 600 Duke Street, Glasgow, G31 1JX (‘the Company’) craving the Court inter alia that the Company be wound up by the Court and that an interim liquidator be appointed in which Petition the Sheriff at Glasgow by interlocutor dated 12th June 2023 appointed all persons having an interest to lodge.

“Answers in the hands of the Sheriff Clerk at Glasgow within eight days after intimation, service or advertisement.”

The Bristol Bar stands out on Duke Street thanks to it’s creative use of the Union Jack