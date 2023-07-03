The property is priced at a £36,000 discount against the Home Report Value of £135,000

A one-bedroom flat located in the centre of Glasgow is going up for sale at auction at a guide price of £99,000+ - currently listed as one of the cheapest city centre flats for sale right now (according to online property portal Rightmove).

Priced at a £36,000 discount against a Home Report value of £135,000, potential buyers have the chance to snap up a bargain with this prime city centre pad.

The second-floor flat’s accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, open plan kitchen and living space, double bedroom with built-in storage space and a modern bathroom.

The property benefits from a ‘relatively new’ electric boiler, hardwired smoke alarms, neutral decoration throughout and furniture included.

It also has secure gated access from Queen Street and an inner courtyard.

Located on Queen Street, the property is surrounded by an abundance of bars and restaurants, and just two minutes’ walk from the city’s main shopping district, Buchanan Street.

Both main train stations, Queen Street and Glasgow Central, are within a 10-minute walk.

The property could suit a young professional or student, with Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian Universities within easy reach.

Equally, it might appeal to a buy-to-let investor looking to rent out the property which could return a potential monthly rental income of £950 - according to the Auction House.

The flat at 75 Queen Street will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on 20th July at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person.

All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

For anyone interested in viewing the flat ahead of the auction, open viewings are taking place on Wednesday 5th July 1.15 - 1.45pm, Wednesday 12th July 10.30 - 11.00am and Monday July 17 12.30 - 1.00pm.

Further information about the property and buying at auction is available from Auction House Scotland by calling their office on 0141 339 4466.

1 . 75 Queen Street - External How the property looks from Queen Street - the flat is on the second floor

2 . 75 Queen Street - Entrance Located directly across from the beer garden at Max’s Bar & Grill - the entrance to the property is within an inner courtyard on Queen Street.

3 . 75 Queen Street - Bedroom The one and only bedroom within the property.

4 . 75 Queen Street - Bathroom The bathroom of the property

