The redeisgn could see the statues moved to accomodate a new water feature and ‘play area’ - does the square need the face-lift?

A redesign of George Square could see a water feature and ‘play’ areas installed as well as the repositioning of statues if proposals go ahead.

Architects working on the Glasgow scheme have now completed the second of four design phases and an update will be presented to councillors on Tuesday.

A council report reveals future design stages will also explore a variety of features including sheltered seating, raised lawns and new lighting.

An initial design proposal sets out how lines of greenery would “enhance” the square, including around the Sir Walter Scott monument in the centre.

Some of the greenery will be “designed as rain gardens” and a raised green area is proposed in front of the Cenotaph.

The redesign could see a water feature and the return of trees to the city centre square

In the western part of the Square, there could be an area for “cafes to spill out” as well as a “generous paved area for events,” which could include a water feature.

Sheltered and non-covered seating are included in the “emerging design,” which also integrates “areas for children to play in sensory gardens” in the eastern area.

All statues, except for the Sir Walter Scott statue and the cenotaph, would be temporarily removed to allow redevelopment. “The final placement of the statues will be considered in the next design stage.”

The council report said: “The strategy for the positioning of the statues will be further informed by the statues condition report (from existing records, most of the monuments are in a poor state of conservation).”

John McAslan + Partners, which worked on the refurbishment of the Burrell Collection, secured the design contract for George Square.

The architectural practice previously received a contract to redesign the square in 2013 before the project was pulled by former council leader Gordon Matheson.

The new George Square redesign is part of the city’s £115 million Avenues scheme, which is funded by the Glasgow City Region deal, a £1 billion investment from the UK and Scottish Governments.

A birds-eye view of what George Square could look like after the redesign

John McAslan + Partners has led on the development of “design statements for George Square which will underpin the finalisation of the concept design”, the report added.

Public and stakeholder engagement took place between July and October 2022 and design sketches have now been “developed and enhanced in response to the feedback received.”