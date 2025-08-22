Glasgow: Inside the world's tallest cinema - 203ft with 18 screens - ahead of Cineworld closure next month
We visited Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow - the world's tallest cinema - ahead of its closure next month.
In a video report, Kaitlin Wraight discusses her memories of Cineworld on Renfrew Street, including how she was “stunned” at how big it was when she first went.
Kaitlin takes a walk around the 62m-high (203.41ft) building, which houses 18 screens, reflecting on the importance of cinema and how the excitement around the recent filming of the new Spiderman movie in Glasgow attests to this.
When will Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street close?
Staff have been told that the owner of the building will take it back from Cineworld, with the cinema shutting on September 28 and the site transferring back to the owners by October 31.
Omniplex, an Irish cinema group, bought the site for £7 million in May this year.
STV reports that Cineworld has been leasing the building for more than £1m a year, and that the lease on the building was due to run until 2036 before the landlord issued an early termination notice.
A Cineworld spokesperson told the BBC: "Following the landlord's recent decision, Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street will close on 28 September, 2025.
“As we say goodbye to Renfrew Street, Cineworld Silverburn is undergoing its most ambitious transformation yet – with major investment bringing a 4DX screen and a full upgrade of every 2D auditorium to luxury recliner seating."