Glasgow Roads Update: City centre road to shut for one month
A Glasgow city centre road is set to partially shut for a month beginning early September 2024
Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street will close 8am, September 4, until 5pm, October 5.
Glasgow City Council say the closure will take effect to allow the ‘installation of carriageway setts’ at the junction with West George Street.
The construction work forms part of the ongoing Avenues programme, which has seen Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street in the city centre close in sections over the last year.
Diversions will be in place for vehicles for the duration of the works.
