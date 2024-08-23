Glasgow Roads Update: City centre road to shut for one month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Glasgow city centre road is set to partially shut for a month beginning early September 2024

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street will close 8am, September 4, until 5pm, October 5.

Glasgow City Council say the closure will take effect to allow the ‘installation of carriageway setts’ at the junction with West George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction work forms part of the ongoing Avenues programme, which has seen Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street in the city centre close in sections over the last year.

Diversions will be in place for vehicles for the duration of the works.