Shopping in Glasgow: Glasgow fashion brand set to open third store in Silverburn Shopping Centre
Forty Clothing have announced plans to open a third outlet within Silverburn Shopping Centre.
The new space will open in October, as the Glaswegian fashion brand seeks to hire new staff to work within the retail outlet.
Forty was founded by Gordon Harry Miller back in 2013, and current has two brick and mortar retail outlets in the city on Royal Exchange Square and in the Glasgow Fort.
The streetwear brand draws inspiration from terrace and club culture of the 90s - and has proved popular with Scots in the last decade.
Making the statement to social media, founder Gordon Harry Miller said: “Massive Announcement, we’re delighted that we can now open our third store in the Silverburn Shopping Centre.
“We are beside ourselves. We can’t believe it.”
