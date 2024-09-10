A Glaswegian streetwear brand are set to open their third shop in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty Clothing have announced plans to open a third outlet within Silverburn Shopping Centre.

The new space will open in October, as the Glaswegian fashion brand seeks to hire new staff to work within the retail outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty was founded by Gordon Harry Miller back in 2013, and current has two brick and mortar retail outlets in the city on Royal Exchange Square and in the Glasgow Fort.

The streetwear brand draws inspiration from terrace and club culture of the 90s - and has proved popular with Scots in the last decade.

A collection of Forty Clothing - soon to open in Silverburn Shopping Centre | Forty Clothing

Making the statement to social media, founder Gordon Harry Miller said: “Massive Announcement, we’re delighted that we can now open our third store in the Silverburn Shopping Centre.

“We are beside ourselves. We can’t believe it.”