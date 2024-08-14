Glasgow had one of the worst summers in the UK according to data

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow had one of the worst summers in Britain according to the data

A new study has determined which areas in the UK have experienced the worst summer - with Glasgow ranking amongst the worst.

The data looks over weather forecasts from June 20th to July 31st to uncover which areas have tolerated the most precipitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolverhampton is number one, with an average precipitation of 3.30mm. Wolverhampton’s wettest day was July 29th when 1.2mm of precipitation was recorded. Additionally, temperatures reached as low as 9.2°C in the area on June 7th.

Glasgow is runner-up, with an average precipitation 3.06mm this summer. The wettest day for Glasgow occurred on July 8th, when 2.4mm of precipitation was measured. Glasgow saw its coldest day on July 4th when temperatures dipped to 7.2°C.

Third is Sunderland, with an average precipitation of 2.92mm. Sunderland experienced its highest precipitation of 3.4mm on June 6th and its lowest temperature of 9.8°C on July 13th.

Ipswich is fourth, as the area tolerated 2.85mm of precipitation on average. July 30th saw the highest precipitation in the region, with 3.3mm; the lowest temperatures for Ipswich were recorded at 8.4°C on July 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At number five is Plymouth, with an average precipitation of 2.77mm. The highest precipitation for Plymouth was measured at an incredible 5.0mm on July 27th. As well as this, temperatures reached their lowest point at 11.0°C on June 21st.

Wolverhampton - Average precipitation (mm): 3.30 / Coldest temperature: 9.2 Glasgow - Average precipitation (mm): 3.06 / Coldest temperature: 7.2 Sunderland - Average precipitation (mm): 2.92 / Coldest temperature: 9.8 Ipswich - Average precipitation (mm): 2.85 / Coldest temperature: 8.4 Plymouth - Average precipitation (mm): 2.77 / Coldest temperature: 11 Peterborough - Average precipitation (mm): 2.72 / Coldest temperature: 10 Stoke-On-Trent - Average precipitation (mm): 2.61 / Coldest temperature: 9.3 Warrington - Average precipitation (mm): 2.5 / Coldest temperature: 9.5 Milton Keynes - Average precipitation (mm): 2.17 / Coldest temperature: 10.1 Cardiff - Average precipitation (mm): 2.10 / Coldest temperature: 9.8