Celebrity chef James Martin visited Braehead Shopping Centre this afternoon with a special appearance at SpudULike ahead of his Royal Concert Hall show.

The famed chef and TV presenter, well known for his award-winning show James Martin’s Saturday Morning, visited the much-loved jacket potato restaurant to meet staff and customers.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, the chef discussed his love of Glasgow, saying “it’s a very special city and a place I come back to over and over again.”

When asked about the food and drink scene in Glasgow, Martin said: “the industry across the entire UK has had a bit of a battering but Glasgow, like many cities, offers amazing produce and a great collection of food from all over the world.

James Martin visits Glasgow

“There’s amazing Chinese, Italian and French (restaurants) in Glasgow. It’s a city that embraces all different cultures and I think that’s what makes it fascinating when you look at the food. There’s so much to choose from whether you’re eating a spud or going out for a Michelin Starred meal.”

On his Glasgow airport restaurant, and the return to travel, Martin said he thinks that the future is bright and that he hopes things will return to normality soon.

And his favourite Scottish food? There was almost too many to list. “Blackthorn salt, langoustines, beef, raspberries...you’ve got the best larder in the world here so I am spoiled for choice here. But I’ve got to say, if I could pick one it’d definitely be langoustines. They’re just the best.”

James’ lifelong passion for cooking, food and outstanding ingredients led him to join forces with Albert Bartlett to launch SpudULike by James Martin in October last year.

Of the visits, Martin said: “I’m really excited to visit the SpudULike team at Livingston Designer Outlet and Braehead Shopping Centre this week to see them in action. It’s a great opportunity to mingle with staff and customers and to really get a feel for the place - a venture I’m so proud to be a part of.

“SpudULike has been baking delicious potatoes for almost 50 years now, so I was delighted to come on board last year to take the jacket potato to a whole new level. With toppings such as BBQ Pork Ribs, Bad Boy Hot Dogs and Chickpea Daal, there really is something for every taste on offer in our stores. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

Potato brand Albert Bartlett acquired ten of the SpudULike sites in 2019 with locations in Bridgend; Dartford (Bluewater Shopping Centre), Glasgow (Braehead Shopping Centre), Leeds, Livingston, Manchester (Intu Trafford Centre), Plymouth, Mansfield, Norwich (Chapelfield) and York. The new look and collaboration, in partnership with James Martin, was rolled out in October 2021.

Award-winning chef James Martin, who has cooked in Michelin star establishments, first frequented our screens on The Big Breakfast and Ready Steady Cook before presenting BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen for over ten years. James Martin’s Saturday Morning has been going strong since 2017 where guests visit his home to whip up some delicious recipes from simple starters and hearty family meals to more indulgent dishes.

Also a regular on This Morning, some of his other endeavours include James Martin’s Great British Adventure and Islands to Highlands. Some of James’ best-selling cook books include Home Comforts and most recently, Butter. He has now turned his hand to SpudULike with the aim of transforming the humble baked spud.