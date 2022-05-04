The local elections are this week - but when will we know the results?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people of Glasgow will take to the polls this week to vote on who they would like to be their councillors.

Local elections are an important chance for communities to have their say on how their local area is run, and how funds are allocated.

There will be 85 seats up for grabs across 23 wards of Glasgow City.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last election was in 2017, in which the SNP won most of the seats and formed a minority administration.

So, when will we know the results of the local council elections?

Here’s everything you need to know about when you can expect the results.

When are the local elections for Glasgow?

The local council elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday 5 May region wide.

When will votes be counted in Glasgow?

The votes will be counted from 9am on Friday 6 May.

Where are the votes counted?

The votes are expected to be counted at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

When will we get the results of the elections?

Glasgow Council confirmed that they did not have a specific time at the moment, however, they disclosed that in 2017 they finished just before 5pm the day after the election.

Who is standing in the Glasgow local elections?

The Scottish local elections sees people from all walks of life up for election.

You can find out all the people who are standing in your ward at the GlasgowWorld breakdown of each of the candidates and the party’s they are standing for.

What if I can’t get to the polling stations?

Polling stations across Glasgow will be open from 7am, and will close at 10pm.

You do not have a specific time in which you must turn up. As long as you are registered you can go and cast your vote at any point within the given timeframe.

If your circumstances change you can cancel your proxy vote by contacting your electoral registration office. The deadline to cancel is at 5pm, 11 working days before the election.

How do the local council elections work?

Scottish council elections differ from Scottish Parliament elections as they use a different electoral system and concern local governments.

There are 32 councils or local authorities throughout Scotland and each council is split into smaller areas, named wards.

There are three or four elected councillors per ward, these are voted in by the citizens.