The local elections are just around the corner - but who is your councillor and what party do they represent?

With the 2022 local elections just days away, the people of Glasgow will be turning to their current councillors to assess whether they best represent their values.

The Scottish local council elections are scheduled to take place on 5 May across the city. So now is the time to start looking into councillors in the running.

So, who is your local councillor and what party do they stand for?

Here’s a breakdown of the councillors across the 23 wards in Glasgow.

How many councillor seats are there?

There are 85 councillor seats across the 23 wards of Glasgow.

How many seats are being voted on in the 2022 local elections ?

In the upcoming local council elections all 85 seats are available.

Which party is in power in each Glasgow ward?

Linn

Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party

Malcolm Cunning - Scottish Labour Party

Glenn Elder - Independent Councillors’ Group

Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Newlands/Auldburn

Stephen Curran - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Josephine Docherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Kyle Thornton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Greater Pollok

Saqib Ahmed - Scottish Labour Party

Rashid Hussain - Scottish Labour Party

David McDonald - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Rhiannon Spear - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Cardonald

Matt Kerr - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Elaine McSporran - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Govan

Richard Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Stephen Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

John Kane - Scottish Labour Party

Allan Young - Scottish Green Party

Pollokshields

Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP)

David Meikle - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party

Hanif Rajja - Scottish Labour Party

Langside

Susan Aitken - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Archie Graham OBE - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Anna Richardson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Tanya Wisely - Scottish Green Party

Southside Central

Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP)

James Scanlon - Scottish Labour Party

Dr Soryia Siddique - Scottish Labour Party

Calton

Robert Connelly - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Jennifer Layden - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Cecilia O’Lone - Scottish Labour Party

Anderston/City/Yorkhill

Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Philip Braat - Scottish Labour Party

Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party

Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Hillhead

Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Hanzala Malik - Scottish Labour Party

Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party

Victoria Park

Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party

Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Maggie McTernan - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Garscadden/Scotstounhill

Bill Butler - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Michael Cullen - Independent

Chris Cunningham - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Eva Murray - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Drumchapel/Anniesland

Malcom Balfour - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Paul Carey BEM - Scottish Labour Party

Elspeth Kerr - Independent

Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Maryhill

John Letford - Alba Party

Jane Morgan - Scottish Labour Party

Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Canal

Allan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Gary Gray - Scottish Labour Party

Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Robert Mooney - Scottish Labour Party

Springburn/Robroyston

Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Martin McElroy - Scottish Labour Party

Aileen McKenzie - Scottish Labour Party

East Centre

Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Frank Docherty - Scottish Labour Party

Marie Garrity - Scottish Labour Party

Russell Robertson - Independent Councillors’ Group

Shettleston

Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Michelle Ferns - Alba Party

Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party

Frank McAveety - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party

Ballieston

Elaine Ballantyne - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Phillip Charles - Conservative and Unionist Party

David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP)

North East

Maureen Burke - Scottish Labour Party

Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Dennistoun

Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Kim Long - Scottish Green Party

Elaine McDougall - Scottish Labour Party

Partick East/Kelvindale

Marin Bartos - Independent

Jill Brown - Scottish Labour Party

Kenny McLean - Scottish National Party (SNP)