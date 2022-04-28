With the 2022 local elections just days away, the people of Glasgow will be turning to their current councillors to assess whether they best represent their values.
The Scottish local council elections are scheduled to take place on 5 May across the city. So now is the time to start looking into councillors in the running.
So, who is your local councillor and what party do they stand for?
Here’s a breakdown of the councillors across the 23 wards in Glasgow.
Most Popular
How many councillor seats are there?
There are 85 councillor seats across the 23 wards of Glasgow.
How many seats are being voted on in the 2022 local elections ?
In the upcoming local council elections all 85 seats are available.
Which party is in power in each Glasgow ward?
Linn
Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party
Malcolm Cunning - Scottish Labour Party
Glenn Elder - Independent Councillors’ Group
Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Newlands/Auldburn
Stephen Curran - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Josephine Docherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Kyle Thornton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Greater Pollok
Saqib Ahmed - Scottish Labour Party
Rashid Hussain - Scottish Labour Party
David McDonald - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Rhiannon Spear - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Cardonald
Matt Kerr - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Elaine McSporran - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Govan
Richard Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Stephen Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
John Kane - Scottish Labour Party
Allan Young - Scottish Green Party
Pollokshields
Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP)
David Meikle - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party
Hanif Rajja - Scottish Labour Party
Langside
Susan Aitken - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Archie Graham OBE - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Anna Richardson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Tanya Wisely - Scottish Green Party
Southside Central
Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP)
James Scanlon - Scottish Labour Party
Dr Soryia Siddique - Scottish Labour Party
Calton
Robert Connelly - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Jennifer Layden - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Cecilia O’Lone - Scottish Labour Party
Anderston/City/Yorkhill
Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Philip Braat - Scottish Labour Party
Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party
Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Hillhead
Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Hanzala Malik - Scottish Labour Party
Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party
Victoria Park
Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party
Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Maggie McTernan - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Garscadden/Scotstounhill
Bill Butler - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Michael Cullen - Independent
Chris Cunningham - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Eva Murray - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Drumchapel/Anniesland
Malcom Balfour - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Paul Carey BEM - Scottish Labour Party
Elspeth Kerr - Independent
Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Maryhill
John Letford - Alba Party
Jane Morgan - Scottish Labour Party
Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Canal
Allan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Gary Gray - Scottish Labour Party
Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Robert Mooney - Scottish Labour Party
Springburn/Robroyston
Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Martin McElroy - Scottish Labour Party
Aileen McKenzie - Scottish Labour Party
East Centre
Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Frank Docherty - Scottish Labour Party
Marie Garrity - Scottish Labour Party
Russell Robertson - Independent Councillors’ Group
Shettleston
Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Michelle Ferns - Alba Party
Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party
Frank McAveety - Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party
Ballieston
Elaine Ballantyne - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Phillip Charles - Conservative and Unionist Party
David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP)
North East
Maureen Burke - Scottish Labour Party
Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Dennistoun
Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Kim Long - Scottish Green Party
Elaine McDougall - Scottish Labour Party
Partick East/Kelvindale
Marin Bartos - Independent
Jill Brown - Scottish Labour Party
Kenny McLean - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Martin Rhodes - Scottish Labour Party