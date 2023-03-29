Here’s your latest news and weather from Glasgow this morning

It was a historic night for Steve Clarke’s Scotland side last night at Hampden as they defeated Spain 2-0 thanks to goals from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

A sold out crowd of 52,000 descended on the national stadium in the southside to take in the memorable win which gives the team a maximum of six points from the first two qualifying games for Euro 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland won’t return to international duty until June when they shall face Norway and Georgia.

Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney celebrate the second goal in the 2-0 win over Spain. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Commuters using Glasgow’s subway service had their travel disrupted this morning as the outer circle was left suspended after a train broke down at Hillhead station just before 7am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A shuttle service was then put on between Partick and Govan to get travellers across the clyde between both stations.

111 by Modou received a glowing endorsement from restaurant critic Jay Rayner who praised the cooking and the story behind the west end restaurant.

The Burrell Collection will today celebrate one year since their reopening after major refurbishment to the museum situated in Pollok Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost three-quarters of visitors have been new to the museum which has been a huge boost to the city.

Weather wise in Glasgow, you can expect highs of 12° and lows of 9° but an overcast day which will change to heavy rain by lunchtime.

Today:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A cloudy day with some drier weather at first then outbreaks of rain extending northwards later this morning and during afternoon. Mild with fresh southerly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

Patchy rain at first soon dying out. Most places will be dry overnight with clear periods developing along with mist patches. Mild overnight with winds becoming light. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Thursday:

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be a brighter day with sunny spells. Mainly dry in the morning then a few sharp showers breaking out in the afternoon. Very mild with light southerly winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Mainly dry and rather cloudy on Friday and Saturday with a few light showers and an easterly breeze. Dry on Sunday with sunny spells and light winds.

Read more local stories below:

Advertisement